 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $799,000

5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $799,000

This one of a kind gem is ready for it's new owners. Coveted location of the historic Ridgeland neighborhood this 5bd/4ba has endless possibilities. An abundance of natural light throughout with large picture windows. Kitchen has been updated with features such as raised dishwasher, instant hot water at sink, cabinets and hood. Soaring ceilings with exposed beams and blacksmith details, two wood burning fireplaces, built in bookshelves and a cedar closet are just some of the elements that highlight the classic taste of the original owners. Split floorplan with master on one side and an additional bedroom to be a perfect nursery or extension of the bathroom in future?

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bobcats are busy on Tucson's Tumamoc Hill
Subscriber

Bobcats are busy on Tucson's Tumamoc Hill

  • Updated

For Star subscribers: The hill is one of Tucson's most popular outdoor destinations, and not just for humans. A study tracking the city's urban bobcats shows that. Plus, the study has produced a few surprises for researchers about the cats' behaviors.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News