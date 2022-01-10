This one of a kind gem is ready for it's new owners. Coveted location of the historic Ridgeland neighborhood this 5bd/4ba has endless possibilities. An abundance of natural light throughout with large picture windows. Kitchen has been updated with features such as raised dishwasher, instant hot water at sink, cabinets and hood. Soaring ceilings with exposed beams and blacksmith details, two wood burning fireplaces, built in bookshelves and a cedar closet are just some of the elements that highlight the classic taste of the original owners. Split floorplan with master on one side and an additional bedroom to be a perfect nursery or extension of the bathroom in future?
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $799,000
