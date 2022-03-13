 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $849,000

5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $849,000

Beautifully remodeled Tucson Mountain Foothills home on 4 acres with new separate guest house! The home features fresh paint, a brand new kitchen with stainless GE Profile appliances, new cabinets and counters, a spacious master bathroom with separate tub.Light and bright large great room with vaulted ceilings, skylights and pre-wired for surround sound with media closet . New flooring throughout. 4 car covered parking including a carport & garage. The backyard oasis includes a pool, an outdoor kitchen with ramada, an outdoor shower and a spa-ready 50 amp breaker. Volleyball court too! New AC units and built in safe. Private, quiet, gorgeous mountain and city views and NO HOA. View today!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News