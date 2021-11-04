 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $849,900

5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $849,900

Amazing 5777 square foot home with 1258 square foot guest house! 7035 sq ft total with 5 bedrooms & 5 bathrooms. The huge living space will WOW you. It has great light, tile floors & a two way fireplace that flows nicely into the kitchen area. This kitchen sparkles with it's granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances & wood floors. On the 1st level of the home you will find 3 bedrooms, which includes two masters! There is also a huge family room & a flex room downstairs that could easily be made into 2+ additional bedrooms. The premiere maser suite is spacious & boasts a fireplace & a gorgeous on-suite bathroom. There are a 3 fireplaces in the home. Don't miss the 2bed/1bath guest house, wrap around deck, viewing ramada, carport & underground storage areas. No HOA! Horses allowed.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News