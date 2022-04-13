5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $850,000

Welcome to a truly one-of-a-kind property in central Tucson--5923 E. Seneca Street. 3,818 square foot main house and 714 square foot guest quarters, courtyard, pool, 6 car detached garage and workshop sit on 1.6 + sprawling acres. Mid-century modern charm everywhere you look (check out the cute bathrooms and fireplace) with modern touches like granite kitchen counters, wet bar, a new roof, new main AC unit (and 2 mini splits in the guest quarters). Main house has 4 bedrooms (one with cedar closet) and 3.5 bathrooms (2 en-suite). Tons of natural light--oversized windows look out to gorgeous pool and backyard from almost all directions. Beautiful mature trees and included adjoining lot guarantee ulta-private living experience while still being exceptionally close to shopping, dining,