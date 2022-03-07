 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $850,000

Charming Santa Fe home located in the popular Northern Tucson community of Cimarron Foothills Estates. The one owner property was inspired by a Southwestern Design. This custom built family home offers a split bedroom plan, formal living and dining room as well as an eat-in kitchen plus a Family room. Enjoy the spectacular Catalina mountain views from the refreshing Negative Edge Pebble Tech Pool. The grounds have been landscaped for low care and the backyard overlooks the natural desert and amazing mountain views. North facing covered patio is perfect for year round enjoyment.

