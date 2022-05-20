 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $865,000

Stunning New Construction on almost an acre of land in a private gated community!! This 5 Bdrm, 4.5 bath plus an office, theater and a teen room offers plenty of space! Beautiful white, bright open floor plan with a stunning kitchen featuring Quartz countertops, stainless appliances and a large island perfect for entertaining. This home has so much to offer along with a great location. A Must See!! Listing Agent is related to Seller.

