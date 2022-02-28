 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $875,000

Range priced $875,000-$925,000. Amazing remodeled mid-century double red brick home in highly sought after Casas Adobes subdivision. Location, location, location! This home is one of the premier locations in Tucson. Walk to high end restaurants in Casas Adobes Shopping Center, Trader Joe's, Wildflower, Stqrbucks Whole Foods, just to name a few.. Enjoy a short commute to downtown, U of A and I-10. Attention to detail has been paid throughout this incredible, better than new home. Huge 1.22 acre lot with plenty of room for guest house or RV garage. Enjoy the amazing home theatre room which is also perfect for home schooling. Peaceful breezeway is an extended outdoor entertaining area. Ramada, barbeque area and extensive covered patio.

