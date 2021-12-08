 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $885,000

Exceptional 5 bedroom 5 bathroom home w/ 3 car garage on over half an acre, in gated Lakes @ Castle Rock subdivision! Enormous living spaces with tall ceilings, ample windows, lots of storage and a split bedroom plan (owner's bedroom/bathroom and second bedroom/bathroom on one side of the house, all other bedrooms and bathrooms on the other side of the home). Central vac system installed . Professionally landscaped backyard is an entertainer's paradise with plenty of shade, fire pit, pond and waterfall, fruit trees, veggie garden area and lush green grass. Full covered patio with ceiling fans. Community pool and walking trails a stone's toss away. Rec Center, another community pool and tennis/pickle-ball courts nearby. This area is a bird watcher's paradise and this property has it all!

