This meticulously maintained energy efficient solar home is versatile and inviting! It's perfect for entertaining and enjoying life both inside and out. It is suited for blended and multi generational families with separate living spaces.There are large open spaces and cozy corners on this 1.3 acre horse property. All outdoor spaces are well lit, easily maintained and on timed irrigation. There are fire pits outside north and south and great views of the mountains. The covered patio surrounds much of the home providing shade both inside and out. There's also a large covered ramada, bocce court, horseshoe pit, raised gardens for vegetables and herbs, along with mature fruit trees, an outdoor gas kitchen and a large fenced pool with a diving board for your outdoor pleasure.
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $890,000
