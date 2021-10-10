 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $899,900

Enjoy the stunning views of the Catalina Mountain range in Resort Style Living! This great 3724 sq ft home is gated and rests on over an acre fully fenced property, and features 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 3 living areas, 2 dining areas, and 1034 sq ft detached 3 car garage. Resort style backyard featuring a beautiful pool & hot tub, gas firepit, built in BBQ cabana, sports court, storage room, and plenty of room for an RV and Boat! No HOA. This home is move-in ready and offers a flexible floor plan for a variety of living situations including a multi generational suite or income rental. Less than a mile to National Forest land with over 200 miles of hiking, biking, horseback riding trails, and minutes from shopping, dining, and entertainment!

