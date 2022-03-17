 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $900,000

Gorgeous Brand New Mediterranean built home in Sin Vacas. This home flaunts the panoramic views of the Catalina Mountains and sparkling city views. This home features a gourmet kitchen with beautiful quartz countertops, high end Stainless Steel Appliances and a large walk in pantry to the 5 bed, 3.5 bath that offers 2 master suites with oversized walk in closets and granite countertops in all the bathrooms. Enjoy the Sunrise with coffee and Sunsets with wine. A community pool and club house are part of the community amenities. Close to La Encantada, Restaurants and shopping.

