Amazing remodeled mid-century double red brick home in highly sought after Casas Adobes subdivision. Location, location, location! This home is one of the premier locations in Tucson. Walk to high end restaurants in Casas Adobes Shopping Center, grocery stores, and shopping. Enjoy a short commute to downtown, U of A and I-10. Attention to detail has been paid throughout this incredible, better than new home. Built in 1968 but redesigned for today's most discriminating buyers. Open kitchen with new contemporary kitchen, granite counter tops, custom backsplash, ambient lighting and stainless steel appliances. Stone accents throughout the home tie in beautifully with the natural stone fireplace. The bathrooms have been designed with an ''at home spa'' feel. True, you will feel like you have
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $929,000
