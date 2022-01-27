This fantastic foothills home sits high on hilltop with spectacular city and mountain views in gated community. You will be enthralled with unparalleled CITY VIEWS expanding the entire valley and dramatic views of both Catalina and Rincon Mountains. The vaulted ceilings, generous use of windows and open floor plan, convey an airy feeling. The open-flowing and sensible floor plan that lends itself to everyday living and large-scale entertaining is welcoming. Features include gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, gas cooktop, eat-in dinging nook and breakfast bar. The spacious master suite is on the ground floor for your convenience with soaking tub, his and hers walk-in closets and door to backyard. Other features include expansive view decks, gated front courtyard, decorative niches,
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $990,000
