Amazing views with privacy, peace and serenity. Tons of space inside and out. Flat, useable acre perfect for horses, chickens, or toys! Over 2500 sq ft home with 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and separate living & family rooms. Open floor plan brings tons of natural light and split bedroom plan for private master. Oversized kitchen w/ tons of storage, stainless steel appliances, butcher block countertops, a center island and breakfast bar. Lovely master with upgraded bath: oversized shower, spa tub and bonus area perfect for dressing area, office or storage. 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths share a long hall as well as the large laundry room. Backyard has covered patio, fenced yard -playset can stay. Take a meandering hike down the arroyos, enjoy the abundance of wildlife. Amazing Vail Schools!
5 Bedroom Home in Vail - $325,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
For Star subscribers: A golf course on Tucson's northeast side that serves as the centerpiece of a 516-home community was purchased for $1.5 million.
- Updated
Huckelberry was in stable but critical condition at a hospital after being struck by a motorist while riding his bicycle downtown Saturday morning.
- Updated
Police are investigating the death of a 21-year-old woman who was shot in a road rage incident in midtown Tucson.
- Updated
A 19-year-old man has been jailed in suspicion of first-degree murder and drive-by shooting.
- Updated
Construction on a marketplace north of Tucson in SaddleBrooke will begin next year.
- Updated
Over 40 large-scale sculptures created by local, national and international artists make up the Tucson Jewish Community Center's sculpture garden.
- Updated
Patrick Martinez is the the second person arrested in the drive-by killing of Ocean Frederick Washington.
- Updated
In a game of 121 total plays, it took just three for the Wildcats to continue to tear a hole in the Pac-12 and Arizona record books for consecutive losses.
- Updated
A man was arrested in the death of a 69-year-old who lived with him after a fight at their home.
- Updated
A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the road rage shooting death of a 21-year-old woman in midtown Tucson.