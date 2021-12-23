Amazing views with privacy, peace and serenity. Tons of space inside and out. Flat, useable acre perfect for horses, chickens, or toys! Over 2500 sq ft home with 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and separate living & family rooms. Open floor plan brings tons of natural light and split bedroom plan for private master. Oversized kitchen w/ tons of storage, stainless steel appliances, butcher block countertops, a center island and breakfast bar. Lovely master with upgraded bath: oversized shower, spa tub and bonus area perfect for dressing area, office or storage. 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths share a long hall as well as the large laundry room. Backyard has covered patio, fenced yard -playset can stay. Take a meandering hike down the arroyos, enjoy the abundance of wildlife. Amazing Vail Schools!
5 Bedroom Home in Vail - $325,000
