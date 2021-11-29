 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Vail - $369,900

Fantastic 5 bedroom 3 bath home in Vail. Plenty of room for everyone in this home with one bedroom and full bath downstairs and four bedrooms two bathrooms upstairs with ceiling fans throughout. Large kitchen features granite countertops, tons of cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs is a small loft area, perfect for a students desk and the laundry room. Master bedroom has a large walk in closet as well as an additional walk in closet off the bedrooms. Large backyard with no neighbors behind, just the beautiful desert. Located in the highly rated Vail school district and near tons of shopping, schools and restaurants. Great access to I-10 as well.

