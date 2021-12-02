This 5 bedroom 3 bath home has den/office & loft!! Kitchen has tons of beautiful cabinetry, large pantry, oversized island, large eat-in dining area. Great space for gatherings!! Mountain views from both great room & kitchen. Covered back patio allows for even more spectacular views. One bedroom & full bath downstairs, great for guests. Den downstairs as well. Upstairs is the master suite and bathroom with huge walk-in closet, lots of linen space, nice size shower. 3 additional bedrooms, shared full bath, loft, laundry room all upstairs as well. Epoxy floor in garage and tankless water heater! This home has it all, plus an amazing layout! Schools, shopping, and freeway all nearby!
5 Bedroom Home in Vail - $375,000
