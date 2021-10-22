 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Vail - $375,000

5 Bedroom Home in Vail - $375,000

This 5 bedroom 3 bath home has den/office & loft!! Kitchen has tons of beautiful cabinetry, large pantry, oversized island, large eat-in dining area. Great space for gatherings!! Mountain views from both great room & kitchen. Covered back patio allows for even more spectacular views. One bedroom & full bath downstairs, great for guests. Den downstairs as well. Upstairs is the master suite and bathroom with huge walk-in closet, lots of linen space, nice size shower. 3 additional bedrooms, shared full bath, loft, laundry room all upstairs as well. Epoxy floor in garage and tankless water heater! This home has it all, plus an amazing layout! Schools, shopping, and freeway all nearby!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News