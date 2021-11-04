 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Vail - $379,000

Priced to SELL! Enter through the foyer to an open spacious floor plan with soaring ceilings,. The beautiful open kitchen has an abundance of cabinets, and a large pantry. Perfect gathering place for family & friends. Master retreat boasts a private en suite w/dual sinks , soaking tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. Backyard paradise is situated on a premium lot with amazing views. Relax on the balcony that stretches across the entire backside of the home or covered patio to enjoy the Catalina's. Backyard is ready and prepped for a 12X24 soft sided pool. Take a tour today!

