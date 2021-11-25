Beautiful 2 story home located in the desirable Vail School District! This 5bedroom 3 full bath home includes a large spacious loft and many upgrades. Upgrades include: granite kitchen countertops, staggered kitchen cabinets with crown molding, stainless steel appliances, undermount sink in kitchen, cultured marble vanity tops, Pelican soft water system, and much more. Backyard has a paver patio, artificial grass and rock. Plenty of room to add a pool. Come take a look as this one won't last long!
5 Bedroom Home in Vail - $389,900
