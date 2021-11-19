 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Vail - $389,900

5 Bedroom Home in Vail - $389,900

Beautiful 2 story home located in the desirable Vail School District! This 5bedroom 3 full bath home includes a large spacious loft and many upgrades. Upgrades include: granite kitchen countertops, staggered kitchen cabinets with crown molding, stainless steel appliances, undermount sink in kitchen, cultured marble vanity tops, Pelican soft water system, and much more. Backyard has a paver patio, artificial grass and rock. Plenty of room to add a pool. Come take a look as this one won't last long!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News