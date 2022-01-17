*3-D tour and photographs are of a Sonoita spec/model home and are for illustration purposes only. Tours may show sales offices in model homes where garage location would be. Interior packages, exterior elevation, colors, and structural options may vary.*Come by to see this plan at Hanson Ridge! Our 2-story Sonoita plan boasts 2,697 square feet with 5 beds, 3 baths, and a 2 car garage. This home comes with a Stainless Steel electric range with microwave and dishwasher, quartz countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms, tile floors at entry, kitchen, dining, laundry, bathrooms, and great room, and birch 36 flat panel cabinets, DuPure Ultra Filter Single Stage water filtration, Rinnai tankless water heater, LED lighting per plan and 9-foot ceilings on the first floor! Give us a call or send an email today to be the first to receive information about this new community! Prices, plans, features, materials and options are subject to change without notice.
5 Bedroom Home in Vail - $403,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
For Star subscribers: In the works since last April, Guadalajara's Mexican restaurant is open in Marana, serving its classic dishes.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: This 410-unit apartment complex built on Tucson's east side in the 1970s has sold for $65.5 million.
- Updated
Staffing shortages and restricted communication with hospital administration have put patients at risk, nurses said at a protest Thursday.
- Updated
Tucson police were searching for a driver who fled after fatally hitting a woman in a wheelchair who was crossing a midtown street.
- Updated
Rep. John Kavanagh's bill, HB 2131, would override any homeowner association rules requiring lawns to be seeded with real grass
I wonder if any of my readers have thought about this. Why did you get the 2022 cost-of-living increase in your January Social Security checks…
- Updated
Your guide to Sabino Canyon Recreation Area: We'll tell you about shuttles through the canyon, if pets are allowed, where to see water after rain falls in Tucson, and more.
- Updated
State has required quality testing of marijuana sold in dispensaries since November 2020.
- Updated
Police say the 13-year-old was in an argument with his mother and as it escalated, the mother was physically assaulted and stabbed.
- Updated
Jo Schneider founded Bentley's so she could have and raise her sons, Ben and Eli, in a safe space, filled with community. She made that space home for generations of Tucsonans. The Schneider family can still be found at its downtown restaurants LaCo and TallBoys.