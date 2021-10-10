 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Vail - $415,000

HONEY STOP THE CAR! Looking for a lot of space? This beautiful 2900 sq ft, 4 bedrooms/2 full baths (upstairs) 1 bedroom/1 full remodeled ADA bath (downstairs) home offer many upgrades throughout. Granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets, Tankless Water Heater, Newer Carpet w/premium memory foam pad. Whole home painted inside and out. Large Primary Suite offers fabulous walk-in shower, dual vanities, and large walk-in closet. Spacious laundry room located upstairs for convenience. Huge Bonus Room/Loft.

