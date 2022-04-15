 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Vail - $415,000

Beautiful and RARE 5 bedroom, 3 full bath, plus a den/loft. This gorgeous house has a large open kitchen offering granite counters, contemporary cabinets, stainless-steel appliances and walk-in pantry. The 1st floor has a guest bedroom and full bathroom, and extra storage with a Harry Potter closet. On the 2nd floor there are 3 additional bedrooms, loft, laundry room, and a Master bedroom with an amazing over-sized walk-in closet. The backyard is a large pool-sized backyard with a covered patio, artificial turf, pavers and ready for all your summer gatherings! This house is sitting in the highly desired Vail School District home, near shopping, dining, medical, easy access to I-10, DMAFB, Amazon, Raytheon, Border Patrol. This move-in ready home won't last long!

