5 Bedroom Home in Vail - $419,900

Very special 5bd/3ba home in desirable Rancho Del Lago community w/beautifully landscaped backyard- mature trees & shrubs, flower beds, grass & raised garden; all on automatic drip irrigation. Attractive open floorplan w/ formal & informal living & dining spaces, a large loft, 1 bedroom & full bath downstairs, gorgeous new wood plank style tile, open kitchen w/large center island & space for bar top seating, granite countertops, maple cabinetry, stainless appliances & RO system. 4 bedrooms upstairs along w/ large laundry room. Spacious master suite w/ large walk-in closet, dual sinks & separate garden tub & shower. Ceiling fans & window blinds throughout. Soft water system, newer dishwasher & microwave. Highly acclaimed Vail Schools and convenient to neighborhood park, playground & pool.

