 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Vail - $419,900

5 Bedroom Home in Vail - $419,900

Beautiful 5 bedroom 3 full bath, 2903 Sq Ft home on a corner lot in ''The Bluffs'' at Rancho Del Lago. This home features a large kitchen with granite countertops, gas range, stainless steel appliances, island with barstool seating and pantry. Bedroom and full bath downstairs for guests or multi generation family. Formal living and dining room plus open concept family room with fireplace downstairs The upstairs loft offers another living space or flex area. Convenient laundry room upstairs Spacious Primary suite features a giant walk in closet, large glass walled shower with rain showerhead, dual sinks, and linen closet. Enjoy the low maintenance, fully landscaped and private back yard complete with covered patio, grass area and fire pit. Or enjoy a swim at the sparkling community pool.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News