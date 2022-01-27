 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Vail - $425,000

THIS PROPERTY HAS IT ALL! Beautiful 5BR, 3BA in serene Corona de Tucson. Located in a quiet neighborhood, with glimpses of stunning mountain views. The well designed floor plan, high ceilings and ample living quarters make this a perfect home for entertaining! This home offers spacious bedrooms with large closets and plenty of storage space throughout, Enjoy a 3-car garage with built in shelves. The expansive backyard can easily accommodate a pool with plenty of room for an RV or boat. The covered porch provides additional outdoor living space. Conveniently located to enjoy great biking and hiking trails, the top-rated and highly regarded Vail schools, as well as the Pima Co. Fairgrounds, shopping and all that Vail has to offer. This is the home you have been looking for!

