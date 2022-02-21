 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Vail - $425,000

5 Bedroom Home in Vail - $425,000

Located in the Vail School District in beautiful Rancho del Lago. FIVE bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and a loft. Walk in closets in 3 of the 5 bedrooms. Fully landscaped backyard with turf, a water fountain and mature vegetation. The main suite shower is a must see. Expansive in size with a rain feature from the ceiling as well as the standard shower heads. Full Bedroom and bathroom downstairs.All blinds replaced in Aug 2020. Microwave replaced 11/2021. Carpets cleaned 2/4/2022.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News