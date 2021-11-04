 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Vail - $489,900

Fantastic Southwestern style home in the Prestigious Gated Community of Rancho Del Lago on a Golf Course Lot. Bonus Casita w/bath! Spacious open floor plan, beautiful porcelain tile floors, soaring ceilings, welcoming palette, window blinds, & a formal dining area. Corner family room fireplace for the chilly AZ evenings, ceiling fans, & patio access. Center kitchen island, granite counters, breakfast bar, SS appliances, pantry, & plethora of handsome Cherrywood cabinetry. Plush carpet in all bedrooms, ample closets, 3.5 pristine baths, & an interior laundry room. Serene backyard setting w/a covered patio, artificial turf, & flagstone patio overlooking the 3rd tee on Rancho Del Lago Golf Course. Community Pool, Clubhouse, & Paths. Do not miss out on this desert gem...Luxury at it's finest

