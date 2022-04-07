5 Bedroom Home in Vail - $499,900

BELOW APPRAISED VALUE! Custom home with a split floor plan on 2.88 acres of natural desert. Featuring a large kitchen with an island, beautiful wood cabinetry and counter space galore, 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, large walk-in closets and a game room. Entertain or sit in peace and view the wildlife from the beautiful wrap around porch with stunning views in every direction. With 3,117 sq' and 2 full rv hookups this home is ready for entertaining.