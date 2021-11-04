 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Vail - $500,000

Captivating Mountain Views! Gorgeous 5 bedroom 3 bath home with loft located in the wonderful community of Rancho Del Lago. Features include new plank flooring, new lighting, water softer, a full bath and bedroom downstairs and OWNED Solar. Spacious great room with cozy fireplace and windows to showcase those views. Beautiful kitchen with NEW stainless appliances, island, gas range and nook with views. The master suite boasts soaking tub, dual vanity, separate shower and fantastic closet. The backyard is breath taking! Outdoor entertaining at its best, slide into the sparkling pool and enjoy the water feature, work on your golf game at the putting green or just relax and take in the views. No rear or side neighbors. All new landscaping in front and back. So much more.Come take a view!

