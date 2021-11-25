Located in the beautiful Cienega Creek area and minutes from the Gabe Zimmerman trail loop, hiking, biking, walking, and birding possibilities are endless! This 3,117 sq' ranch style home has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms plus, an office and a family room. Sitting on 2.88 acres of horse property with 360 degree views! Completely remodeled in 2012 including a new roof, windows and doors and more! 4 of the 5 bedrooms have walk in closets. Two complete RV hook ups. Enjoy the serene desert and beautiful AZ Sunsets on the 800 sq' wrap around deck. The views are endless. Additional 200 amp electrical panel and well already there simplifying the possibility of building your dream garage or guest home.
5 Bedroom Home in Vail - $565,000
