5 Bedroom Home in Vail - $659,000

The cabinets are in, flooring is done and the gas and electricity are on!....The Ovens and the Hood Range are installed. The Driveways are poured and the wall is going Up! Another Fabulous Azoura Builder Home super close to completion. This home is in a neighborhood that has a rural feel and the lots are all 1 acre parcels. There are mountain views and hiking trails all around this fabulous new home. Take a peek at the floor plan. It is a modern design with a great room and a formal dining room. The kitchen is over sized and has a closet pantry. There are 5 bedrooms and 3 full baths. The primary suite is on the split bedroom plan. There is also a guest suite on the other end of the home. The Garage is huge (900 sq feet) and will hold a lot of gear. Come take a look!

