5 Bedroom Home in Vail - $659,000

Almost Finished! The cabinets are in, flooring is done and the electricity is on!....Another Fabulous Azoura Builder Home under construction. The home is in a neighborhood that has a rural feel and the lots are all acres. Take a peek at the floor plan. It is a modern design with a great room and a formal dining room. The kitchen is large and has a pantry. There are 5 bedrooms and 3 full baths. The primary suite is on the split bedroom plan. There is a guest suite on the other end of the home. The Garage is huge (900 sq feet) and will hold a lot of gear. More to follow!

