5 Bedroom Home in Vail - $750,000

Bring your horses home to this stunning one of a kind horse property designed and built on 4.19 acres by a champion horse trainer and Team cattle roper. This beautiful ranch style home is a must see with 5 bedrooms and 3 full baths. The kitchen and baths feature granite counters, flag stone floors with granite baseboards. The home is very charming. It is great for outdoor entertaining with covered porches and large metal Ramada. The property also has great income opportunities with awesome horse facilities which include 6 concrete stalls with turnouts (each with with automatic water) lighted Arena and Paddock with Announcers stand, automatic remote controlled cattle Chute & a Semi Chute . Large hay storage and Tack room. There are so many things to love about this home. Come and see!

