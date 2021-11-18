5 Bedroom Home in Vail - $750,000

 Skip to main content
Sellers are RE Agents of Southern AZ .Beautiful 5 Bedroom,3.5 Bathrooms on 4.99 AC up in the Santa Rita mountains over looking the city lights of Tucson.Kitchen has granite counter tops with double baking/Convection ovens.Large pantry closet, great room and dinning area,fireplace. Beautiful picture windows for the views. Formal Living room, M-Bedroom has fireplace ,large bathroom with whirlpool Tub, large walk in closet. Split floor plan that has a private bathroom and bedroom that could be used for guest .Has a private well. Horse property with facilities .. This home is in the desired Vail School District. Garage was originally a 4 car garage but turned two of the bays into a home office could be easily changed back . garage has a storage room . Water softener. and much much more!!

