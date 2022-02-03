 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Benson - $165,000

Great investment opportunity. Duplex, each side has 3 bedrooms 2 baths with a large laundry room. Units are roomy with sturdy wood cabinets in the kitchen. Large yard for each side. Plenty of room for parking. Metal roof in 2019. Both units each have a 200 AMP service, should be able to handle new A/C heat pump units. Fully fenced back and side yards. Price already reflects need to upgrade HVAC and some TLC.

