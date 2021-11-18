6 Bedroom Home in Elgin - $1,300,000

Country Home and Horse Property in Elgin Estates, situated on 36+ acres with breathtaking 360* views of mountains and ranch lands in Southern Arizona Wine and Cattle country of Elgin and Sonoita. Bordering State lands offers privacy, location, and miles of panoramic views. This tastefully designed traditional home is an incredible value and opportunity to create and enjoy the lifestyle you desire. 6 bedrooms | 5 baths | 8,600+ sq ft | 5 car garage | 36 acres | barn Quality and workmanship throughout this beautiful country home await you. Features a chef's kitchen with custom cabinetry, high-end SS appliances, granite countertops, formal dining room w/a wine bar. Tastefully designed space with an off the kitchen office, library, private den, breakfast nook, and outdoor living space with treed courtyard. This wine country/ equine estate has an old-fashioned covered porch front entry to enjoy the amazing sunsets or early morning coffee. The great room offers a cozy fireplace, the living room is spacious, enjoy plenty of room for family gatherings. Spacious bedrooms and upscale baths Exercise room, 3rd floor recreation room, and private elevator 2 of the 3 levels of this home. Your guest will enjoy stunning Mustang mountain views off the balcony of this separate 2 bedroom guest house situated above the 5 car garage overlooking state lands and the Rose Tree Ranch, BLM lands. This country horse property is ready for you to bring your horses and animals, fenced with stall barn and corrals. Nearby access to miles of ride out on BLM land The perfect venue for a vineyard, winery, or bed and breakfast opportunity. General Area Description Elgin and Sonoita Arizona are rich in ranching history, less than 1hr. SE of Tucson & Tucson International Airport. The coveted lifestyle of SE Arizona's wine and ranch country, offers a near-ideal high desert climate year-round at an elevation of 5000' with beautiful monsoon rains makes its cattle grassland one of a kind. Elgin is the wine country hub of the area, and growing strong with over 20 wineries, tasting rooms and breweries bring a unique amenity to the area. Sonoita features many local community events, festivals, and equine activities at the Historic Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds. Enjoy working cow horse events, rodeos, barrel races, team roping, ranch rodeo, and the historic Quarter Horse Races. Patagonia is another quaint town nearby, featuring a lifestyle back in time, with great cultural flair. Bird watchers paradise along with great hiking and access to the Arizona Trail.
6 Bedroom Home in Elgin - $1,300,000
