6 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $535,000

VIEWS, VIEWS, VIEWS! Lucky you, this 6 bedroom, 3 bathroom show stopper home is ready for a new owner. When you walk in the front door you can see the pride of ownership. The interior will WOW you and the backyard will make you never want to leave. Priceless desert views from the completely private, resort style backyard, a sparkling pool and covered patio make it a perfect place to relax. The large primary suite has AMAZING VIEWS and a recently updated ensuite. The downstairs bedroom has an adjoining bath and makes a wonderful guest suite. Views and a cozy fireplace make the great room truly GREAT! The 3 car garage features built-in shelves and a separate WORKSHOP with door access to the side-yard. This home has everything and a little more!!

