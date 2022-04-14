VIEWS, VIEWS, VIEWS! Lucky you, this 6 bedroom, 3 bathroom show stopper home is ready for a new owner. When you walk in the front door you can see the pride of ownership. The interior will WOW you and the backyard will make you never want to leave. Priceless desert views from the completely private, resort style backyard, a sparkling pool and covered patio make it a perfect place to relax. The large primary suite has AMAZING VIEWS and a recently updated ensuite. The downstairs bedroom has an adjoining bath and makes a wonderful guest suite. Views and a cozy fireplace make the great room truly GREAT! The 3 car garage features built-in shelves and a separate WORKSHOP with door access to the side-yard. This home has everything and a little more!!
6 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $535,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
For Star subscribers: The unprecedented move would create a possible, immediate cutback in water supplies to Arizona, California and Nevada. The goal: to keep Lake Powell from falling so law that Glen Canyon Dam couldn't generate electricity.
For Star subscribers: The community will offer resort style amenities, with homes starting around $200,000 — nearly half the average cost of a new home in Sahuarita.
For Star subscribers: A sudden lapse in the University of Arizona-affiliated online school's ability to collect G.I. Bill benefits is the latest strike against UA Global Campus, which is run by a company in financial trouble. And now, advocates want the U.S. Education Department to cut off the school's federal financial aid.
University of Arizona senior Caitlin Dowd found a bright purple mushroom in the Mount Lemmon area. The species is rare; Dowd learned that her discovery was one of only four known documentations in the United States.
For Star subscribers: For 29 years, Paul and Linda's east Tucson ranch was their retreat from Beatle mania.
Tucson Food Hub is a ghost kitchen that allows these inventive chefs to get their start in Tucson's food scene. It's geared toward modern delivery options like DoorDash and takeout.
City officials blame limited staffing as one of the reasons the ordinance, passed in 1997, is not being enforced now.
For almost 15 years, the Tucson couple attracted investors with false promises about a software that they said would generate enormous returns.
The Tucson Repair Cafe is the only repair cafe in Tucson, Arizona. The local organization fixes broken or rundown household items for free at their monthly repair events.
News and notes from a busy day in UA women's basketball.