6 Bedroom Home in Sahuarita - $374,900

Welcome to this beautiful two-story, 6 bedroom, 4 bath home located in Rancho Sahuarita. This home has it all from a quiet neighborhood to large living and family rooms, formal dining room, loft or game area, large bedrooms, and 4 walk-in closets. The open kitchen boasts a large island, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and ample cabinet and counter space. The primary bathroom has large walk-in closet, separate shower, water closet room and dual sinks/vanity. Enjoy the evenings in the serene setting of the backyard with your massive Arizona room. You will love all that Rancho Sahuarita offers including the clubhouse, gym, kids clubhouse, 3 pools, splash park, various parks, and activities. Only one question remains, when would you like your keys?

