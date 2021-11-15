6 Bedroom Home in Sahuarita - $489,900

PRICE REDUCTION!! SELLER IS MOTIVATED!! LET'S MAKE A DEAL!! One of largest homes/lots in Rancho Sahuarita!! This incredible 6 bed/4 bath house, w/ mountain views, is perfect for a family wanting space for everyone. Includes solar and numerous smart home upgrades, that can be controlled from your cell phone. New carpet in most of the house. The beautiful kitchen has a large granite island and an enormous walk-in pantry! You'll also find a full bed/bath downstairs and 5 more bedrooms upstairs w/ a large loft. The grand master retreat has a huge walk-in closet! Venture outside to this private over sized lot, and you will find an entertainers dream. W/ a pergola, hot tub, 2 fire pits w/ built-in seating and an outdoor kitchen. Sitting at the end of the street w/ RV parking out front.