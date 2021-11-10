6 Bedroom Home in Sahuarita - $500,000

One of largest homes/lots in Rancho Sahuarita!!! This incredible 6 bed/4 bath house, with mountain views, is perfect for a family wanting space for everyone. Includes solar and numerous smart home upgrades that can be controlled from your cell phone. New carpet just installed! The beautiful kitchen has a large granite island and an enormous walk-in pantry! You'll also find a full bed/bath downstairs and 5 more bedrooms upstairs with a large loft. The grand master retreat has a large walk-in closet the size of most bedrooms. Venture outside to this private over sized lot, and you will find an entertainers dream. With a pergola, hot tub, 2 fire pits with built-in seating and an outdoor kitchen. Sitting at the end of the street with enough room to park an RV. Amazing value and gorgeous home!