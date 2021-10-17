 Skip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Sahuarita - $525,000

One of largest homes in Rancho Sahuarita!!! This incredible 6 bed/4 bath house is perfect for a family wanting space for everyone. Downstairs offers two living and dining spaces. New carpet just installed! The beautiful kitchen has a large granite island, dark stain cabinets and an enormous walk-in pantry! You'll also find a full bed/bath downstairs and 5 more bedrooms upstairs! Along w/ 3 additional bathrooms and a huge loft. The grand master retreat has a large walk-in closet and oversized shower. Venture outside to this private over sized lot, and you will find an entertainers dream. W/ a pergola, hot tub, 2 fire pits w/ built-in seating and an outdoor kitchen. Sitting at the end of the street, w/ no side or rear neighbors. The monthly solar is only $131 a month on this giant home!!

