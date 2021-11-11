 Skip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in St. David - $150,000

Country Cousin Cuties! Three separate homes, each with two bedrooms and one bath, offer so many possibilities. Two homes face Hwy80/Patton Street, with many small businesses around to take advantage of Highway traffic to/from Tombstone/Bisbee, and the third home on Miller Street, in beautiful St. David. Live in one and rent the other two, or possibly run a business or establish an extended family compound. So many options. Next to the St. David Post Office. On large .88 Acre lot.

