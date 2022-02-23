Featured in the 2019 Tubac Tour of Homes, this beautifully restored 1936 adobe ranch home welcomes you with charm & character. From the dramatic living room with exposed hand-hewn beams to the delicate painted touches around the curved windows and doors, you will be transported to the grandeur of an earlier Southwest. Bordering a 160 acre preservation area & nestled in a mesquite bosque close to the Santa Cruz River, this home is very close to the ''best small art community in America'' of Tubac. This 5.7+/- acre gentleman's ranch is steeped in the history of the area. Other notable features that make this beautiful home so very special include a dining room with beehive fireplace, a sitting galleria, a wonderfully tiled kitchen with contiguous butler's kitchen, master bedroom with office and two ensuite guest bedrooms. Located close to the house are three additional guest casitas - two with cooking facilities.This property also includes a large pool with two inner courtyards, ramada, 7-person hot tub, gazebo, labyrinth, and private walking path to the Anza trail. A fabulous place to call home.
6 Bedroom Home in Tubac - $1,685,000
