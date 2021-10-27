Featured in the 2019 Tubac Tour of Homes, this beautifully restored 1936 adobe ranch home welcomes you with charm & character. From the dramatic living room with exposed hand-hewn beams to the delicate painted touches around the curved windows and doors, you will be transported to the grandeur of an earlier Southwest. Bordering a 160 acre preservation area & nestled in a mesquite bosque close to the Santa Cruz River, this home is very close to the ''best small art community in America'' of Tubac. This 5.7+/- acre gentleman's ranch is steeped in the history of the area. Other notable features that make this beautiful home so very special include a dining room with beehive fireplace, a sitting galleria, a wonderfully tiled kitchen with contiguous butler's kitchen, master bedroom with office and two ensuite guest bedrooms. Located close to the house are three additional guest casitas - two with cooking facilities.This property also includes a large pool with two inner courtyards, ramada, 7-person hot tub, gazebo, labyrinth, and private walking path to the Anza trail. A fabulous place to call home.
6 Bedroom Home in Tubac - $1,795,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Huckelberry was in stable but critical condition at a hospital after being struck by a motorist while riding his bicycle downtown Saturday morning.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Sen. Kyrsten Sinema knows the bride and groom but not guests who wore "disrespectful and racist costumes...and she strongly condemns such behavior," her spokesperson said after Bisbee wedding Saturday was beset by protesters.
- Updated
Sophie and Tim Mason got so sick they nearly orphaned their four children.
- Updated
Over 40 large-scale sculptures created by local, national and international artists make up the Tucson Jewish Community Center's sculpture garden.
- Updated
Construction on a marketplace north of Tucson in SaddleBrooke will begin next year.
- Updated
Patrick Martinez is the the second person arrested in the drive-by killing of Ocean Frederick Washington.
- Updated
In a game of 121 total plays, it took just three for the Wildcats to continue to tear a hole in the Pac-12 and Arizona record books for consecutive losses.
- Updated
Police are investigating the death of a 21-year-old woman who was shot in a road rage incident in midtown Tucson.
- Updated
A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the road rage shooting death of a 21-year-old woman in midtown Tucson.
- Updated
A man was arrested in the death of a 69-year-old who lived with him after a fight at their home.