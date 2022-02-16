 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,000,000

Wonderful home located in beautiful Trails End on the West side of Tucson. Surrounded by gorgeous Arizona Desert, this 1.19 acre premium lot offers fantastic desert and city views. The main home has a total of 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. One of these bedrooms being a mother in law suite located downstairs with its own living area and private full bathroom and private access to the back yard. Current owners did an incredible kitchen upgrade that includes new flooring through kitchen and living areas, gorgeous granite countertops, new pantry, new appliances including upgrading stove from electric to gas. There is a gas dual fire place that can be enjoyed from the living room and kitchen area.

