Wonderful home located in beautiful Trails End on the West side of Tucson. Surrounded by gorgeous Arizona Desert, this 1.19 acre premium lot offers fantastic desert and city views. The main home has a total of 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. One of these bedrooms being a mother in law suite located downstairs with its own living area and private full bathroom and private access to the back yard. Current owners did an incredible kitchen upgrade that includes new flooring through kitchen and living areas, gorgeous granite countertops, new pantry, new appliances including upgrading stove from electric to gas. There is a gas dual fire place that can be enjoyed from the living room and kitchen area.
6 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,000,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Senate Commerce Committee approved legislation making it illegal for the Chinese Communist Party to own property in Arizona. But SB 1342, the proposal by Sen. Wendy Rogers, R-Flagstaff, goes on to include any member of the party as well.
- Updated
Tucson police say a 51-year-old man was shot to death after he and a group of others refused to leave the backyard of a home.
- Updated
News and notes from No. 3-ranked Arizona’s 83-69 win over Oregon State Thursday night in McKale Center.
- Updated
Squared Up Pizza is the first Sicilian-style pizza place in Tucson. The pizzeria is inspired by Patrick McColley's visit to New York, where he met and recruited multi-generational pizzaiolo Mario Badali to bring his family recipe to Tucson.
- Updated
The Senate will now consider the measure, which calls for an alternative to algebra 2 such as personal finance, computer science, statistics or business math.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: A Tucson student housing complex purchased for $12.9 million and flipped into luxury apartments has sold for $61.6 million.
- Updated
Historic surprise: Tucson's Tumamoc Hill has been home to a boathouse for more than a century. Science is the reason why.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: With police-violence cases these days, first come videos, then comes background. Citizens previously accused the officer in a Nov. 14 clash at a Tucson restaurant of rudeness, aggression.
Here's a daily map of coronavirus cases in Arizona, broken down by county.
- Updated
Republican lawmakers are moving to let voters throughout the state override the ability of local voters to set minimum wages for cities.