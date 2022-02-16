 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
6 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,170,000

6 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,170,000

This Hacienda-style property enjoys superb, unobstructed Santa Catalina & Rincon Mtn vistas from a lush desert setting. The home is a haven of peaceful, privacy with beautifully landscaped,enclosed yard & pool areas complementing the building's architecture & its desert surroundings. Thoughtfully designed & constructed to blend into its setting,this home maximizes the benefits of a wonderful location. With spacious bedrooms, en-suite bathrooms and attached casita, this home is ideal for large/extended families a/o remote working scenarios.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News