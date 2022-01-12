Wonderful home located in beautiful Trails End on the West side of Tucson. Surrounded by gorgeous Arizona Desert, this 1.19 acre premium lot offers fantastic desert and city views. The main home has a total of 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. One of these bedrooms being a mother in law suite located downstairs with its own living area and private full bathroom and private access to the back yard. Current owners did an incredible kitchen upgrade that includes new flooring through kitchen and living areas, gorgeous granite countertops, new pantry, new appliances including upgrading stove from electric to gas. There is a gas dual fire place that can be enjoyed from the living room and kitchen area.
6 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,200,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
For Star subscribers: The hill is one of Tucson's most popular outdoor destinations, and not just for humans. A study tracking the city's urban bobcats shows that. Plus, the study has produced a few surprises for researchers about the cats' behaviors.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: This 410-unit apartment complex built on Tucson's east side in the 1970s has sold for $65.5 million.
- Updated
HSL Properties Tucson Jazz Festival organizers are working on new dates for Jon Batiste and jazz legend Herb Alpert, who both pulled out of the 2022 festival on Monday.
- Updated
More people tested positive for COVID-19 in Arizona on Jan. 3, 2022 than any other day on record. Meanwhile, the omicron variant has established dominance.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: In the works since last April, Guadalajara's Mexican restaurant is open in Marana, serving its classic dishes.
- Updated
In April, Iturralde — a 6-foot-4-inch pitcher and catcher on the varsity as a sophomore — was diagnosed with Stage 4 testicular cancer.
- Updated
Tucsonan Allona Mulkey was crowned Ms. Arizona 2022 last October. Now, she's headed to Las Vegas in February to compete with nearly 50 other competitors for the national title of "United States of America's Ms."
- Updated
The 20-year-old victim was attempting to cross Valencia Road from south to north when he was struck by a red 1995 Ford F150 on Saturday morning.
- Updated
New work on the border wall could include filling in gaps in the wall, revegetating scraped ground, adding small wildlife passages and flood control measures.
- Updated
In 2021, Tucson saw 93 homicides, breaking the record for most slayings in a year.